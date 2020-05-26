26 May
Vet Wellbeing Awards suspended due to coronavirus, but RCVS and SPVS have announced that practices can nominate individuals for Practice Wellbeing Star 2020.
The RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) and SPVS have opened Practice Wellbeing Star 2020 nominations to recognise individuals who are helping create a positive workplace environment.
Nominations allow practices to recognise someone at their workplace who has helped hold up morale during a time when practices are facing unprecedented staffing and financial issues due to the massive impacts of coronavirus.
Practice Wellbeing Star was launched in 2019 to accompany the Vet Wellbeing Awards.
The main awards, which recognise practices with management systems and initiatives that promote well-being, will not be run in 2020 because of the pressures on practices and because many practice staff have been furloughed.
SPVS representative on the MMI task force Liz Barton said: “With great regret we have had to postpone the Vet Wellbeing Awards as we recognise that practices may neither have the time nor resources right now to go through our comprehensive application process.
“However, there is still definitely a place for recognising those individuals who are going above and beyond to help their colleagues navigate their way through these difficult times.”
Members of the veterinary team who are nominated as a Practice Wellbeing Star will receive a certificate in recognition of their colleagues’ appreciation of their achievements.
Alongside this, all recipients will be entered into the prize draw for a pair of tickets to attend SPVS-VMG Congress in January 2021.
The closing date for nominations is 20 November 2020.