23 Jan
A Wiltshire-based veterinary education group’s new clinical excellence centre has now been given the royal seal of approval.
The Improve Veterinary Education facility in Swindon was officially opened by the Princess Royal in a ceremony attended by representatives of several prominent sector organisations last Friday, 17 January.
Princess Anne saw a live demonstration of abdominal ultrasound procedures during a tour of the site as she encouraged guests to pursue lifelong learning in animal health care.
Improve International chief executive Heber Alves said the group had been “deeply honoured” to welcome the princess to the new centre.
He added: “This facility reflects our dedication to providing veterinary professionals with access to world-class education and resources, ensuring they can deliver the best possible care to their patients. Today marks a moment of pride and inspiration for the entire team.”
Officials from the RCVS were also among the guests at the ceremony, together with representatives from Harper Adams University and the group’s corporate veterinary partners, Medivet and VetPartners.