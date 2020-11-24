24 Nov 2020
“We are working to make the transition seamless and believe that our new customers will be delighted at the expanded range of functionality our portal offers them” - Andy Taylor of Premier Vet Alliance.
Premier Vet Alliance (PVA), the global provider of pet health care plans, has announced it is well-advanced in the process of migrating Simplyhealth’s 2,000 practices across the UK to its pet health plan portal.
The move follows the completion of its acquisition of Simplyhealth’s animal health business, with approval now received from the Competition and Markets Authority.
PVA says practices transferring to its pet health plan portal will have the opportunity to take greater control of their pet health plans going forward and benefit from a range of services.
These include access to PVA’s VMD-approved Post2Pet home delivery service and a messaging system to advise clients on applying products, attending appointments or renewing prescriptions.
PVA pet health plans are used by more than 670 UK practices and the company is in the process of migrating Simplyhealth’s 2,000 practices with tailored support provided to each practice.
A range of resources – including webinars, explainer videos and online/telephone support – have also been created as part of the PVA Learning Academy.
PVA business development director Andy Taylor (pictured) said: “We are excited to be offering our high-performing Premier Pet Care Plan to the many new practices joining us following our acquisition of Simplyhealth’s animal health business.
“We are working to make the transition seamless and believe that our new customers will be delighted at the expanded range of functionality our portal offers them, together with the reduced administrative burden.”