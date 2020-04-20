20 Apr 2020
Bosses representing more than 1,500 veterinary practices call on chancellor for fair treatment on business rates relief as profits plummet.
Bosses to three of the UK’s largest veterinary employers have written to chancellor Rishi Sunak asking for the Government to fairly allow vet practices to claim business rates relief in line with retail shops during the COVID-19 crisis.
The letter – signed by the chief executives of IVC Evidensia, CVS and VetPartners, who, between them, operate more than 1,500 practices – said the Government is not doing all it can to help them.
The letter pointed out “…veterinary practices often operate with margins of less than 10%. In the current environment, activity in many practices has fallen by as much as 50% – meaning that with every day these practices continue to operate, as we are required and need to do, they are placed in an increasingly perilous condition”.
The document continued: “Retail sites, pet shops and many other businesses can claim rate relief, regardless of whether they are open or closed.
“Currently, veterinary practices are specifically excluded from being able to apply for rates relief. The Government is not doing everything it can to support the sector, despite the important social function we perform and the fact our practices are often found alongside shops in town centres.”
It concluded: “Veterinary practices normally provide retail services as part of their offering, selling pet food, medication and other pet-related products. We do not believe these businesses should be treated inequitably as compared to other retail outlets just because we also provide services that the Government has deemed essential.
“We therefore ask the Government to allow veterinary practices to claim business rates relief so that the provision of these essential services can be maintained during the COVID-19 crisis.”