31 Jul
Thirty-four vets will join the body on the annual Fellowship Day in November, which will hear a keynote address from England’s former chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies.
The RCVS has announced details of the vets who will join its fellowship for the first time later this year.
A total of 34 vets have had their applications accepted this year and will be formally welcomed to the body on the annual Fellowship Day in Westminster on 27 November.
The college has also announced that England’s former chief medical officer, Dame Sally Davies, will be the guest speaker at the event.
Prof Dame Davies will address the subject of “One health, one high-level meeting: the global movement on AMR”, to coincide with World AMR Awareness Week.
Fellowship chairperson Chris Tufnell said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Prof Dame Davies will be talking to RCVS Fellows both new and established at our Fellowship Day.
“As a learned society, we recognise the importance of promoting scientific excellence, and using our collective knowledge to enrich the public discourse on scientific matters, and this is something that Prof Dame Davies has done throughout her career as a public servant, author and broadcaster.
“Many congratulations also to our 34 new fellows. Each one of them is an example of veterinary excellence, whether they came into the fellowship through their contribution to clinical practice, through their advancement of veterinary knowledge, or through their contribution to the veterinary professions and wider society.
“I am sure they will all have something to add to our collective knowledge over the coming years as we continue to use our expertise to look at different areas of veterinary endeavour such as our latest research projects on net zero surgery and net zero veterinary medicine.”