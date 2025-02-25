25 Feb 2025
College officials say they have tried to keep the increase down because of enduring economic challenges ahead of vets’ resumption window opening in March.
Image: © JovialFox / Adobe Stock
Veterinary professionals’ annual registration renewal fees will rise by 4% this year under plans announced by the RCVS.
The rise has been confirmed ahead of the start of the renewal period for vets in March, following approval from both Defra and the Privy Council.
The increase, which will raise vets’ renewal fees paid by 1 April to £418, is lower than the 6% which was imposed in 2024.
The same percentage will be added to nurses’ fees when their renewal period opens this autumn.
College treasurer Tshidi Gardiner said: “As with last year, RCVS council recognises that we are living in difficult economic times and have tried to keep the fee increase to a minimum.
“However, it is important that we increase fees in line with inflation, as well as take into account additional related costs, to ensure we are fulfilling our regulatory remit to the best of our abilities and meet our strategic priorities.”
An additional £36 will be charged to vets who haven’t paid by 1 May, while those who have not paid by 1 June will be at risk of being removed from the register.
Anyone who believes they may experience difficulties in paying their fees is asked to contact the college finance team on 0207 2020722 or by emailing [email protected]