30 Jul
Almost 50 vets will join the fellowship this autumn, including equal numbers of men and women.
The RCVS has published the list of vets who will join its fellowship later this year.
A total of 48 clinicians will be formally admitted to the body on Fellowship Day in November – the highest annual total since 2020.
The new admissions are also equally split between men and women, with most being admitted for meritorious contributions to clinical practice.
Fellowship chairperson Niall Connell praised the “rich, diverse harvest” of new fellows joining the organisation this year.
He said: “Our new fellows are joining a learned society, which will utilise their experience and dedication to further enhance our veterinary world.”
This year’s Fellowship Day takes place in London on 28 November, where three finalists in the college’s annual Fellows of the Future competition will also be invited to present their research.
Entries are now open and can be submitted until 4pm on 1 October.
New fellows are as follows:
Meritorious contributions to the profession
Meritorious contributions to knowledge
Meritorious contributions to clinical practice