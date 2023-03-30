30 Mar
The college’s designated new president and treasurer have been named, but the election for another senior role is on hold.
The RCVS has announced changes to its senior officer team following votes taken at its latest council meeting.
Current junior vice-president Sue Paterson will take over as president, subject to confirmation at the college’s annual general meeting in July, while Tshidi Gardiner is set to become treasurer.
But the election of a new junior vice-president, which would normally have taken place at the March council meeting two weeks ago, has now been delayed until June after no candidates came forward.
Dr Paterson said she felt “pride, excitement and trepidation” as she reflected on the path that will see her take over from Melissa Donald, who has been elected as senior vice-president.
Dr Paterson said: “I first put my name forward for RCVS council nine years ago, with the thought that having enjoyed a long career in clinical practice, it was time to put something back into the profession.
“Over that time, I have become more and more immersed in college work, which initially led to a three-year tenure as the RCVS education committee and culminated last year in my election by council as [junior vice-president].
“As someone who failed to make the grades for vet school the first time around, and was assured by numerous members of teaching staff that I should accept the fact that veterinary medicine was an unachievable dream, I would love to go back to that day of desperate disappointment on A-level results day more than 30 years ago and whisk them all into the future to 7 July this year.
“I am greatly looking forward to serving the veterinary professions as president and continuing to drive forward the great work we are already undertaking.”
Meanwhile, Dr Gardiner will succeed Niall Connell, who is standing down after three terms as a council member.
She said: “I am very honoured to have been appointed as RCVS treasurer, and genuinely look forward to continuing Niall Connell’s stewardship of the college’s finances with the support and accomplished brilliance of the RCVS finance team.
“I feel proud to be part of an RCVS officer team that will continue to oversee the management of college business, governance and management of resources. It is a huge responsibility and I do not take it lightly.”