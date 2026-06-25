25 Jun 2026
College will consult on the proposals in the coming weeks ahead of the programme’s launch.
Image: RCVS
The RCVS’ council has approved proposals for a future programme of primary care speciality training for vets in general practice.
The proposals were approved unanimously at RCVS council’s June meeting.
The college has said it will begin consulting with the profession on the proposals in the coming weeks before formally launching the programme in due course.
It was developed as part of the college’s Veterinary Clinical Career Paths (VCCP) project, which was launched in 2024 with the aim of expanding and diversifying the profession’s career options.
The VCCP working group – led by medical GP Nick Cooper and comprised of veterinary professionals ranging from new graduates to specialists – is said to have used insights gained from a range of stakeholder engagement events to develop the curriculum.
The curriculum document, said to be the first of its kind to be published, showcases all the elements of the programme for consideration.
The VCCP said the syllabus comprises a range of core and elective modules, including both clinical and professional skills.
RCVS president and education committee chair Tim Parkin said the document had been “met with immense positivity and enthusiasm”. He said: “The introduction of this speciality training is an exciting progression.
“With change on the horizon in many areas of the profession, we’re delighted that as part of this ongoing evolution we will be able to provide further career opportunities for vets in general practice.”
Linda Prescott-Clements, RCVS’ director of education, said: “As a level 8 qualification, this programme will support the development of accomplished leaders and the completion and publication of research and scholarship to help ensure veterinary primary care practice continues to advance.
“Designed to be highly flexible and workplace based, with a strong emphasis placed on support for learners, the modular nature of the programme will allow vets to tailor their learning to their own interests”.
Dr Prescott-Clements described vets in general practice – said to represent around 80 per cent of the profession – as the “backbone of the profession”.