3 Apr
A new video has been released in support of continent-wide efforts to promote equality, diversity and inclusion in the veterinary sector.
The RCVS has backed a Europe-wide campaign promoting equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) within the veterinary professions.
The initiative was first launched by the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE) last summer with the aim of encouraging individual professionals and veterinary groups to share their aims and experiences.
In a video outlining the college’s work in the area, RCVS director for the advancement of the professions Angharad Belcher said there is “still much work to be done” across the linked areas of EDI and mental health.
Mrs Belcher added: “Education, research and collaboration are paramount.
“We are striving to do our utmost to pinpoint where the key problems lie so we can come together and use our shared knowledge to work towards a better future.”
In recent months, the college has been heading a leadership stories project, initially launched to mark Black History Month, to promote more examples of the sector’s diversity.
Tshidi Gardiner, chairperson of the college’s diversity and inclusion group, said: “We have some truly fantastic EDI advocates here in the UK veterinary industry, and I think it is really important that we are all able to share our experiences without fear of judgement.
“This was a key aim of the interviews recorded for the Black History Month website – to share the success stories and achievements, but also bring to light some of the challenges that we as BAME veterinary professionals have had to overcome.
“I hope that through our ongoing work and commitment, together we can continue to promote a positive shift in the professions, where people can be increasingly open, accepting and willing to learn from each other’s experiences.”
More details of the FVE programme are available via its website, while the college video can be found on the FVE YouTube channel.