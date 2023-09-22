22 Sept
Katie Mantell will take up her new role in December, the organisation has announced.
A senior health science leader and former journalist has been appointed as the new chief executive of RCVS Knowledge.
The organisation has announced Katie Mantell will take up the role in December, succeeding Chris Gush who stepped down last month.
Ms Mantell is currently chief engagement officer for the health partnership UCL Partners, having previously led communications for the King’s Fund health care charity. She also sits on a trustee sub-committee of the Mental Health Foundation and previously served as a trustee of the St George’s Hospital charity.
Ms Mantell said: “It will be an enormous privilege to lead an organisation that seeks to support the veterinary professions.
“High-quality veterinary care plays a crucial role in society, from ensuring the health and welfare of animals to playing a vital role in safeguarding public health.
“I am very much looking forward to working with colleagues to build on RCVS Knowledge’s great work to date to support and catalyse improvements in veterinary care.”
Trustees’ chairperson Amanda Boag said: “I am really delighted that Katie will be joining our team.
“Katie’s background in health care policy, research and innovation will be invaluable in steering us on the next steps in our journey.”