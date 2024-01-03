3 Jan
College opens short course to help veterinary professionals remain compliant with its code of conduct in situations where it may be necessary to disclose information without a pet owner’s consent.
A new client confidentially course has been launched by the RCVS.
Developed to support veterinary professionals with client confidentiality issues, the free course is available via the RCVS Academy digital leaning platform and offers support and guidance for situations where it may be necessary to disclose information without a client’s consent.
Designed with its standards and advice team, the college hopes the course will help veterinary teams identify the steps to take when deciding whether to make a disclosure.
The course will also demonstrate how veterinary professionals can apply the supporting guidance to the code of professional conduct and remain compliant with their professional obligations.
Three interactive scenarios feature throughout the course, giving some examples of situations where it may be justified to disclose information and how to go about doing so.
Senior standards and advice officer Victoria Price said: “I’m delighted that we can offer this course to help veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses exercise their professional judgement in relation to disclosing confidential client information.
“Deciding to breach confidentiality is often a difficult decision with no right or wrong answer. The course should help learners to feel confident about what to consider in order to make justified and well-supported decisions.”
The course takes around one hour to complete and – as with all RCVS Academy courses – is free to access via the RCVS Academy using “My Account” login details.