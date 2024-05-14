14 May
Entries are now open for the college’s annual search for the best research by current and recent veterinary students.
Veterinary undergraduates are being invited to showcase their research in the RCVS’ annual Fellows of the Future competition.
The initiative is open to current students, plus those who graduated no earlier than last year, with shortlisted entrants being given the chance to present their work at Fellowship Day in November.
Angharad Belcher, the college’s director for the advancement of the professions, described the competition, which is open to students at both UK vet schools and RCVS-accredited overseas institutions, as “an annual highlight”.
She continued: “2023 saw a record number of students take part from the UK and overseas, demonstrating the wide interest in our fellowship.
“The competition is a platform for these students to showcase their achievements and potential to the wider veterinary community. We welcome research from any area within veterinary, including non-clinical.
“Due to the overwhelming response last year, we have decided to have not only the top three present at Fellowship Day in November, but we will also display the posters from the top 10 and host an evening for all applicants to discuss their research with fellows. We look forward to hearing from students this year.”
Entries should be submitted by 4pm on 1 October, with successful applications being contacted in the week beginning 21 October. All shortlisted finalists will be invited to attend Fellowship Day in London on 28 November.
More information about the competition, including how to submit entries, is available online.