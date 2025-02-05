5 Feb
The college has begun partnerships with two national schemes in a fresh drive to reach children and teachers.
A new initiative that aims to raise awareness of veterinary careers among young people and school careers advisors has been outlined by the RCVS.
Officials say they are “really excited” to join forces with National Careers Week (NCW) and STEM Learning for British Science Week, which both take place next month.
Vet schools and student leaders have also been praised for their contribution to the new project.
The college is taking part in a virtual careers fair during NCW, which runs from 3 to 8 March, and sharing resources on its platforms throughout the rest of the year.
A separate live, online session for primary school children, involving both veterinary and veterinary nursing students, has also been planned for the STEM Learning week from 7 to 16 March.
College outreach and engagement manager Rosie Powley said: “We are really excited about our partnerships and are looking forward to talking to both careers advisers and school age children about veterinary and veterinary nursing careers and the breadth of options open to those with veterinary qualifications.”
She added: “Throughout 2025 we will be focusing on promoting veterinary careers and widening participation, with a focus on reaching out to groups that are underrepresented in the veterinary professions including boys and men, those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, and some ethnic and religious minorities.
“This also aligns with our ongoing veterinary workforce project, particularly around raising the profile of the professions and the range of career paths that are available.
“We also have further direct outreach sessions planned with science teachers and secondary school pupils later in the year and are committed to promoting veterinary careers as far and wide as possible.
“We would like to thank the vet schools and groups such as Animal Aspirations, a student-led group showcasing veterinary students and professionals from diverse backgrounds, for their input into this work, including providing information about their own outreach programmes and spokespeople to talk passionately about veterinary careers.”