17 Feb
Strategy covers training, vet and VN education, recruitment, retaining staff and culture change, with college and other bodies committing to drive it forward.
A wide-ranging strategy for greater diversity and inclusion across the veterinary professions has been launched today (17 February).
The sweeping RCVS Diversity and Inclusion Group (DIG) Strategy focuses on six core areas, with the RCVS and other organisations aiming to work together to improve inclusion and diversity at all stages – from school-age children considering the professions up to culture change for those already in it.
The strategy will focus across six core areas, or work streams, with several associated activities planned in each.
The work streams are:
The RCVS DIG includes the Association of Veterinary Students, BVA, British Veterinary Ethnicity and Diversity Society, British Veterinary LGBT+ Society, BVNA, Major Employers Group, SPVS and the Veterinary Schools Council, and will be responsible for monitoring and evaluating progress within the six work streams on an ongoing basis.
Niall Connell – senior vice-president of the RCVS, who chairs the DIG – said: “I’ve always been of the opinion that making the veterinary professions more diverse and reflective of British society at large, as well as protecting fellow professionals from discrimination, isn’t just a moral issue, but one that actually improves the quality of the profession, and the outcomes we are delivering for our clients and patients.
“It’s important to emphasise that this strategy is a start, and not an end in and of itself. There will be lots of hard work to be done and challenging conversations to be had, and results may not be quick or immediately obvious, but I am proud that we are taking a proactive approach and not just saying ‘things will change with time’.”
The strategy is available to read in full, or download in PDF form, via the RCVS website.