The RCVS has announced plans for a series of online workshops, beginning later this month, to consider ways in which the veterinary sector’s current workforce problems might be addressed.
The Ambitions Explored programme follows the publication of the college’s Workforce Action Plan last year, with each session in the series discussing one of the seven ambitions outlined in that document.
The workshops, which are being staged through the college’s ViVet innovation programme, begin on Thursday 16 February and will take place between 7pm and 8:15pm.
Angharad Belcher, the college’s director of advancement of the professions, said: “These sessions are focused on how we can all translate these ideas into our organisations and working lives, as well as being an opportunity for open discussion.
“The speakers all come from different types of practice and can share their experience of responding to these issues. We encourage participation by the audience, and there is the opportunity to submit questions in advance.
“It should give people ideas and practical concepts to take back into their organisations, as we know there is not a ‘one size fits all’ approach. One thing that we made clear through the summit and the action plan is the importance of collaboration – no one organisation can solve as complicated and multifactorial an issue as the workforce challenge on their own.
“We hope to welcome you to these sessions to share your insights and contribute to the ongoing discussions.”
Places at each of the sessions can be booked online now.