19 Dec 2023
Charity working to improve equality in education and careers to young people form underrepresented backgrounds receives £4,000 from festive fund.
Sue Paterson.
A charity aiming to improve equality in education and careers to young people from underrepresented backgrounds has received a £4,000 donation from the RCVS.
National charity the Villiers Park Education Trust was chosen by RCVS president Sue Paterson to receive this year’s Christmas charity fund cash.
Dr Paterson had made widening access to the veterinary professions as one of the key themes for her presidential year.
She said: “I have heard about the excellent work Villiers Park does to transform the lives of underrepresented young people, by broadening their horizons, working to remove barriers, increasing their confidence and encouraging them to think far beyond school to the careers and futures that are right for them.
“In the new year I am looking forward to meeting up with representatives from the charity, finding out more about some of their specific projects and talking to them about how the veterinary sector can do more to reach out to underrepresented communities across the country.”
The RCVS Christmas donation is a £4,000 gift made every December to a charity, or charities, of the president’s choice.
More information about the charity is available online.