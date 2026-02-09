9 Feb 2026
The move is in response to concerns raised by coroners in two inquests where veterinary medicines were a factor.
New rules requiring veterinary practices to have their own specific suicide prevention plans have been announced by the RCVS.
The provision is being added to the core requirements of the Practice Standards Scheme (PSS) and is due to be implemented from 1 April.
The move has been supported by leaders of the college’s Mind Matters Initiative (MMI), who said it aligned with their prevention strategy.
MMI chair Zara Kennedy said: “Many veterinary surgeons, veterinary nurses and other colleagues in the veterinary team have been deeply affected by the suicide of their friends, colleagues and peers in the professions.
“While it may not be possible to prevent every death by suicide, we hope that by taking proactive measures such as the requirement for practices to have suicide prevention plans, we can prevent some.
“In doing so we can help those people who may be thinking about taking their own lives to get the treatment and help they need.”
The addition to the PSS is accompanied by revisions to the college’s Code of Professional Conduct in relation to the storage of controlled medicines in vehicles.
Both measures have been taken in response to concerns raised by coroners following two inquests, including one of a vet, where the use of veterinary medicines led to their deaths.