10 Jun
Vets undergoing an investigation by the RCVS are set to receive emotional support from an independent body as investigators examine their conduct.
The ProfCon Investigation Support service is a free source of emotional support for vets and vet nurses who find themselves being scrutinised by the college.
Delivered independently by VetSupport.me, the service is run by trained volunteers. It will also be aimed at any members of the professions who are acting as witnesses.
RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett said: “At the RCVS we recognise that being investigated in respect of alleged professional misconduct is a very stressful and trying experience that can knock confidence and, in some cases, lead to distress among practitioners.
“Part of the social contract of being members of regulated and protected professions is that when accusations around professional misconduct are made, they have to be fully investigated by a regulator to determine if there is a case to answer.
“As a compassionate regulator we want to make sure that individuals going through this process can access the help and support they need.
“This service is staffed by a team of brilliant volunteers who already have experience in providing help and support on matters of mental health and well-being, and have received additional training to augment their ability to provide emotional support to vets and nurses who may be under investigation.”
In its Strategic Plan for 2020-24, one of the RCVS’ key ambitions is to strengthen its credentials as a “compassionate regulator” that acts with empathy and understanding.
David McKeown, of VetSupport.me, said: “Whether via a telephone call, an email conversation or a meetup over Zoom, our team of trained volunteers – all of whom are registered vets or vet nurses themselves – will support service users through the duration of an RCVS investigation.
“Through their support we will aim to help individuals going through this process maintain good mental health and well-being, and strive to prevent more serious issues arising.
“The service is completely confidential and no conversations that individuals have with our volunteers will ever be shared with anyone else, including the RCVS.
“Nothing will be fed back to the college, nor be used as part of the investigation process. It is also completely within the individual’s control as to how much information is shared with the VetSupport volunteer.
“There is no obligation to disclose any information other than perhaps a first name.”