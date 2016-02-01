Meanwhile, most of the big pensions companies are implementing their own restrictions on employers, saying they will need four to six months’ notice to set up a new scheme. Moreover, because AE will inevitably lead to far more “low value” contributors paying in tiny amounts, but costing the same to administer as higher contributions, there are several schemes that will impose an administration charge on the employer if contributions fall below a certain level – typically £100 per month. While that might sound reasonable in itself, the amounts involved could make the problem very widespread. The very low rates of contributions required as a percentage of salary mean that to be paying in £100 per month, your employee would have to be earning £60,000 per year. For any employees on less than that, you’d either need to pay in more than the legal minimum contributions (to reach the £100 threshold), or accept the administrative charges which are expected to be around £1,000 per year.