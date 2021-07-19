19 Jul 2021
MSD Animal Health has launched the Poultry Sense solution, which will allow poultry producers to predict flock health, enhance performance and boost sustainability.
Image © kokotewan / Adobe Stock
Real-time monitoring technology has been launched by MSD Animal Health to aid poultry producers to predict flock health, enhance performance and improve sustainability at farm level.
The company said Poultry Sense “is set to transform poultry production” and consists of numerous battery-powered wireless sensors capturing real-time data across environmental and performance parameters in poultry houses. This includes bird weight, air pressure, humidity, temperature and carbon dioxide.
The data is then fed directly into an analytics platform driven by artificial intelligence, providing easy-to-interpret data. This insight can then be used by producers and vets to help accurately predict flock health, enhance performance and improve farm sustainability.
Alan Beynon, managing director of Poultry Sense, said: “Having access to this level of data and using this to make informed decisions on-farm will allow producers to improve bird performance as well as help the sector as a whole to become more transparent.
“This solution collects data 24 hours a day. This means that any shift in environmental or performance parameters, which could indicate a problem, can be identified quickly. Having the capability to react swiftly to any changes will minimise the impact this has on bird health and performance, and therefore the likelihood of it affecting the ‘end product’.”
Mr Beynon added: “By using the data and analytics this solution provides, producers will also be able to identify trends and patterns in performance. It’s this intricate level of detail that’s going to evolve the efficiency of poultry production.”
For more information about the Poultry Sense system, visit the website or email [email protected]