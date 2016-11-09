How to motivate

Going beyond this initial introduction, staff need motivation. Of course, motivation isn’t all about money – staff work for other reasons too. Some just want to work, do their job and go home. Others want to progress and a practice should recognise the needs and drive of the individual concerned. Practices should consider offering help with CPD, whether in terms of paid learning time or with the costs involved. If significant investment has been made, the practice may want to consider a term in the employee’s contract so there is some recompense if the employee departs soon after with the knowledge the practice has paid for.