Relationships are, even at the best of times, complex. Professional relationships are not exempt. Achieving that fine balance of concern and engagement in the individual patient and their all-important owners versus maintaining an appropriate professional and clinical detachment is difficult. Being able to communicate empathetically and well with clients requires more than normal social skills and graces: it requires knowing how to listen, how to ask the right questions and how to provide information effectively and simply. Professionalism also knows how to set limits on both personal involvement with clients and also on the demand for clinical excellence placed by the young, keen veterinarian on themselves. I have known recent graduates who, in their enthusiasm to serve clients as best as possible, were available almost 24 hours a day by phone, and who would work many, many hours of their own time to try to find diagnostic solutions to difficult cases. This behaviour is, in the long term, beneficial to no one, not least your practice.