Learning incredibly simple phrases, such as “it sounds like your dog needs to be seen by a vet”, significantly gives colleagues working in unqualified roles the confidence to convert a query into a consultation effectively. This sort of knowledge and skill has financial implications to the practice too, since the average transaction fee in the average first opinion small animal practice in the UK is approximately £100 plus VAT. This translates into a lifetime value of £3,000 per patient. It is evident, therefore, that receptionists who are purposeful in their role also make significant contributions to the financial success of a veterinary practice.