28 Nov 2022
Nearly half of respondents to the British Veterinary Receptionist Association’s annual members’ survey said they did not feel they were paid fairly in their role.
BVRA president Jaime Kiem.
The body representing veterinary receptionists says its members are willing to do more to help meet the industry’s retention crisis, but should be properly paid for doing so.
New figures from the British Veterinary Receptionist Association (BVRA) indicate the proportion of staff being given allowances to complete CPD has soared over the past four years.
But its annual membership survey also found pay satisfaction was falling and nearly half said they were not fairly paid for the work they did.
One survey respondent said: “Our pay structure in no way represents our level of professionalism, responsibility, care and loyalty.”
Formed in 2017, the BVRA now has more than 6,000 members and more than 500 took part in its survey, the research for which was carried out over the summer.
It found that 73% of respondents are given allowances for CPD, compared with 45% in 2018. Although 52% said their practice did not allow them dedicated study time, nearly two-thirds (65%) still said they also wanted to complete more CPD, up from only 37% four years ago.
But 48% of respondents said they felt they were not fairly paid for the job they did, while the number that said they were either satisfied or very satisfied with their pay was down from 37% in 2018 to only 31% now.
Overall job satisfaction has risen slightly, but only to 4 out of 10, with increased workload, staff shortages and the rise in verbal abuse highlighted as the main issues.
And while 46% said the benefit of their CPD to the practice and clients was important, only 23% felt they had adequate opportunities for career progression.
Jaime Kiem, president of the association, said: “Vets being in short supply has led to an increase in workload for RVNs, and in turn the nursing team is in danger of being overwhelmed.
“Practice managers and owners and head offices are increasingly aware that they have a highly experienced reception team who can help spread the load.
“CPD then becomes not only viable, but necessary and desirable, and receptionists are ready to take on new challenges.
“Equally, though, they expect to be recognised and rewarded for their skills and additional responsibilities.”
The BVRA president added: “For the last five years, we’ve seen receptionists step up to the new opportunities available to them.
“The appetite for CPD is fantastic to see and every day we see evidence of their commitment to making their practices better for all stakeholders.
“The potential benefits for practices truly embracing a ‘one team’ approach are very obvious.”