Also, the general set-up of the practice needs to flow well to make visits a good experience for both clients and patients alike. It may sound stupid and a bit obvious, but, for instance, there’d be no point entering the building into the operating theatre, the kennel room or even the staff room, so the design of the practice needs to ensure clients are guided to where they should be without realising it and the members of the practice team need the tools most relevant to their role easily at hand so that, as in baking a cake, things are done in the right order to ensure a successful outcome.