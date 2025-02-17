17 Feb 2025
College officials say they are “glad” about the interest after 20 vets, the largest number this century, and three RVNs nominated to stand.
More vets have been nominated to stand in this year’s RCVS council election than for any previous contest this century.
Officials have welcomed the scale of interest in the polls and insisted annual elections will continue until proposed governance reforms are given the necessary legislative go-ahead.
Twenty vets – the largest number for at least 25 years – have been nominated to contest the four available council seats this year, while three RVNs are in the running for two VN council posts.
The elected candidates will begin their terms on Royal College Day in July and professionals are now being given the chance to submit questions to the candidates before voting opens next month.
Assistant registrar Simon Wiklund, who also acts as the elections’ returning officer, said: “We are glad to see such a large number of veterinary professionals putting themselves forward as candidates for this year’s elections.
“It is worth noting that any future governance changes, including RCVS and VN councils becoming all-appointed bodies, are contingent on new legislation and, until that happens, we will continue to hold our annual elections.”
The nominated council candidates (insert link – https://www.rcvs.org.uk/who-we-are/rcvs-council/council-elections/) are: Louise Allum, Sam Bescoby, Andrew Clemence, Tshidi Gardiner, Reginald Godwin, Paddy Gordon, Danielle Greenberg, Gerard Henry, Richard Hillman, Benjamin Kennedy, Tom Lonsdale, Darren Partridge, Martin Peaty, Alison Price, Peter Robinson, Jennifer Simmons, Sadie Spencer, Mary Thomas, William Wilkinson and Lara Wilson.
Meanwhile, the nominated VN council candidates are Bethan Pinhey, Hannah Welsman and Lauren Whittaker.
The “Quiz the Candidates” initiative is open until next Friday (28 February) via email to either [email protected] or [email protected] respectively and one question can be submitted per person.
However, candidates will only be required to answer one question of their choice following a change in the format of their published statements on the college’s website.
Mr Wiklund said the reform gave the college greater flexibility about the information they requested from candidates.
He added: “This means that, rather than asking candidates for a broad manifesto statement, we’ve asked them to answer key questions that are relevant to the role of a council member, including what skills and experiences they can bring to the table.”