Develop a culture of growth, fun and support.

I suspect you think you do this already – but do you really? You see, I think it’s more likely you have a toxic blame culture, which is a drain on you and your team. So it’s time to step up and learn how to deal with this.

Create a documented set of objectives and behavioural standards. Define what your learning pathways look like. Hire people who share your values and be the leader they all deserve. If this is beyond you, then make way for someone else to develop into this role.