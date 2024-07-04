4 Jul 2024
A leading small animal hospital team has expanded its anaesthesia team by two vets.
Eastcott Veterinary Referrals in Swindon has added specialist Matt Gurney and clinician Ana Gonzalez to boost its anaesthesia and analgesia service.
Dr Gurney, an RCVS and European Board of Veterinary Specialisation specialist, has moved to Eastcott from fellow Linnaeus practice Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists, while Miss Gonzalez is studying towards her European diploma in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia.
Dr Gurney, who co-founded The Zero Pain Philosophy education resource, said: “I’m excited to have joined the expanded anaesthesia team here at Eastcott Referrals.
“I especially enjoy the interventional cardiac procedures and focusing on alleviating acute and chronic pain.
“I’m looking forward to a varied and challenging caseload and utilising my skills to benefit our patients.”
Miss Gonzalez, who hopes to complete her diploma examinations this year, said: “I have a lot of energy for my new role and achieving my European diploma in anaesthesia and analgesia, and becoming an integral part of the team to provide the highest standard of care.”