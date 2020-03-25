25 Mar 2020
Clients are being asked to wait in cars, pets are being transported and video consults are all part of the measures introduced at Hamilton Specialist Referrals.
Hamilton Specialist Referrals (HSR) has taken additional measures to help with continued provision of services in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Along with strict biosecurity and operational preventive measures, the centre is offering a pet transportation service and video consultations with a specialist.
Managing director Clare Hamilton said: “Our priorities are to continue to offer gold-standard service for emergency orthopaedic and neurological cases, while doing our utmost to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“The hospital building is now closed to owners. We have also split our team into two separate groups to reduce the risk of infection, and to continue providing a service if one team needs to self-isolate.”
Clients are advised that if a risk exists, or they have COVID-19 and/or have come into contact with anyone with the virus, they do not attend the hospital in person, but instead contact via email or telephone to discuss their pet’s treatment on an individual basis.
Those visiting the clinic are being asked to wait in their cars throughout their appointment. Their pet will be collected from their car by one of the team for clinical examination in the clinic.
The vet will then speak to the client by video call to discuss and gain consent for any further investigation or treatment.
For vulnerable clients who are self-isolating and in need of HSR’s services, the centre is offering a pet ambulance service for collection and drop-off of pets.
They will then have a video call for consultation with the specialist. Medications can be posted out and advice given over email or telephone.
Mrs Hamilton added: “We are doing all we can to support colleagues and clients in what are unprecedented circumstances. We recognise the strain on practices having to move to seeing emergencies only.
“We want to reassure vets that we are happy to offer advice and support with cases, and continue to take emergency referrals during this difficult period.
“We also have a programme of upcoming free online CPD for practices via our website as meetings are postponed or cancelled.”