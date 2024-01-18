18 Jan 2024
Dermatology Referral Service, East Neuk Veterinary Clinic and DentalVets – all part of the IVC Evidensia network – hosting comprehensive event in Cumbernauld.
A comprehensive CPD event spanning dermatology, orthopaedics and dentistry in a one-day event is taking place next month.
Three referral centres – Dermatology Referral Service, East Neuk Veterinary Clinic and DentalVets, which are all part of IVC Evidensia – are hosting the full day of sessions on 12 February at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood Spa and Golf Resort in Cumbernauld.
Not only will CPD day cover sessions from each centre, but attendees will also have the chance to discuss their own cases with specialists in attendance.
Small animal surgery specialist Pádraig Egan from East Neuk Veterinary Clinic will open proceedings with a masterclass on elbow dysplasia, which will be followed by an opportunity to discuss specific orthopaedics cases.
Christian Ortalda, a specialist at Dermatology Referral Service in Glasgow, will host a discussion on cytology, focusing on how to take and read samples accurately.
And DentalVets’ Ingrid Tundo, a specialist in veterinary dentistry, will focus on common maxillofacial surgeries, before colleague Susan Thorne, clinical director at the practice, closes the day with a session on malocclusion.
Laurie Adams, practice director at Dermatology Referral Service, said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for vets to expand their knowledge of multiple specialities and learn from some of the country’s best practitioners in one go.
“We’re lucky to have an excellent calibre of clinicians across Scotland and are delighted to be working with our colleagues at DentalVets and East Neuk to host this educational session.”
Delegates will be able to ask questions of the speakers and attendees from Zoetis. Full details are available online.