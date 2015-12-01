Interestingly, both Kate and Peggy had little concern about the former, with Kate saying she would assume professionalism from the referrer and, of course, professional respect and courtesy was reciprocated. Peggy commented that she would be more concerned about owner perception as a new graduate, but she is confident enough in her own skills and experience that she is not afraid to tell the owner she doesn’t know. Peggy’s insight caused me to reflect on my own time in general practice as a new graduate working equidistant from Bristol and Cambridge vet schools. If I was certain of the diagnosis, but could not deliver the treatment, I would refer to my alma mater, Cambridge, because I knew the clinicians, who to refer to, and understood the process. If I had no idea what was wrong, I would refer to Bristol. As I now reflect on the other side of that equation, I realise such unpredictable behaviour is almost impossible to plan for or predict. Trust involves passing cases back when it is in the best interests of the owner and patient – discussing rather than instructing and creating forums to encourage mutual benefit and development.