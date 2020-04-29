29 Apr 2020
Davies Veterinary Specialists latest in profession to loan ventilators and donate personal protective equipment to its nearest NHS hospitals.
Ventilator image: Paul Vinten / Adobe Stock
Companion animal referral practice Davies Veterinary Specialists has thrown its support behind NHS hospitals battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hertfordshire-based group has so far sent four ventilators to Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, plus four monitors to help staff support patients in intensive care.
The VN team at Davies has also helped out by delivering more than 50 sets of scrubs to the Lister Hospital in nearby Stevenage, while some of the multiskilled team members are making additional sets of personal protective equipment in their spare time.
Davies managing director Tim Richardson said: “We are incredibly proud to be able to support our amazing NHS in this way.”
In line with Government advice and professional guidance from the RCVS, Davies – part of the Linnaeus Group – is open for urgent and emergency cases.
For all other cases, assistance is being provided via remote consultation, whether on telephone or video.