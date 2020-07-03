3 Jul 2020
Hamilton Specialist Referrals in High Wycombe announces new weekly service to be run by European and RCVS-recognised specialist in veterinary cardiology, Andrew Francis.
Specialist Andrew Francis will run a weekly cardiology service at Hamilton Specialist Referrals.
Hamilton Specialist Referrals is adding a cardiology service to existing daily ones for orthopaedic and neurology work.
The High Wycombe-based business has announced the new weekly service will be run by European and RCVS-recognised specialist in veterinary cardiology Andrew Francis, who will begin seeing routine cardiology referrals from mid-July.
The cardiology service will provide referring veterinary practices with the opportunity to refer dogs and cats for routine echocardiography, ECG analysis and full cardiac work-up. In addition, orthopaedic and neurological cases referred with a pre-existing murmur, arrhythmia or cardiac condition will be able to benefit from screening at the centre.
Dr Francis was awarded the diploma in small animal cardiology from the European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine in 2013, and he has worked extensively in both referral practice and the pharmaceutical industry. He said: “I am delighted to be joining the expanding team at Hamilton Specialist Referrals. The desire for the team to provide patients, clients and staff with the best experience possible is close to my heart and I’m looking forward to being a part of that journey.”
For more on Hamilton’s services, visit its website.