22 Nov 2021
Wakefield-based Paragon Veterinary Referrals says the new service will transform the way the hospital can treat skin cancers, dermatological disorders and some other common superficial conditions.
Rodney Ayl successfully used the therapy in the US.
A West Yorkshire animal hospital has become the first veterinary centre in the UK to launch a superficial radiation therapy (SRT) service for pets.
The Linnaeus-owned practice has invested £150,000 to install the country’s first Xstrahl 100 superficial radiotherapy system after the successful use of the therapy in the US by the hospital’s own radiation oncology specialist, Rodney Ayl.
Dr Ayl said: “We believe this will be a significant advance in the treatment and care of animals, and we’re delighted to be at the forefront of introducing this new service.
“It is the only one of its kind for pets in the UK and there are very few units like this anywhere in the veterinary industry, so it really is an important move forward.”
Xstrahl radiotherapy systems have been used internationally to care for humans and are specifically designed for the treatment of skin cancer, dermatological disorders, certain types of benign disease and some palliative care.
Dr Ayl detailed how adapting the SRT system for animals could alter not only the treatment, but also the logistics and cost of getting radiation therapy for superficial skin conditions.
He added: “Superficial radiotherapy is particularly useful for treating some types of skin cancer where it may be preferable to surgery as it can deliver excellent non-invasive outcomes with curative or palliative intent.
“The treatment is less stressful from the outset and, thanks to its mechanism of action, it is pain-free.
“Its use of different sized cones, directly over the lesion, minimises effects on healthy skin, and the fast treatment means a large reduction in time and impact on the patient’s day-to-day life while providing a highly-effective treatment.
“The machine’s flexibility also makes it particularly suited for treating multiple lesions that are difficult to access, such as the head and neck, without changing patient positioning.”