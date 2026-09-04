4 Sept 2026
Topics will include patient care guidance, personal development and job satisfaction for veterinary care assistants.
Registration is now open for the College of Animal Welfare’s (CAW) 2026 VCA Congress.
The online CPD event for veterinary care assistants will take place over Zoom on Wednesday 25 November.
It offers seven hours of CPD focused on vet care assistant and support roles and their associated responsibilities and challenges.
Topics covered will include patient care guidance and personal development, and sessions will feature live question and answer sessions with the expert speakers.
CAW CPD and events manager Claire Gregory said: “As we enter our fifth year of delivering congresses, we are delighted to bring back our annual VCA Congress.
“While many of our events are aimed at qualified RVNs, we recognise the importance of providing dedicated learning opportunities for those working in veterinary care support roles, including veterinary care assistants and other patient care team members.”
She continued: “This congress has been designed specifically to support these invaluable professionals.
“From practical patient care guidance to sessions focused on personal development and job satisfaction, we have an excellent line-up of speakers who are looking forward to sharing their knowledge and engaging with delegates throughout the event.”
Delegates can find out more information and register for tickets at Eventbrite, where early bird discounts are available until 2 October.