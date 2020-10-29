Speakers and presenters are having to learn new online skills of audience participation and engagement – some faring better than others. Of course, personal protective equipment-appropriate practical courses are still available and we have had webinars as part of our CPD provision for years now, but the trend towards online learning has been forced to encompass the traditional face-to-face and practical learning that many of us enjoy – not just for the learning, but the social and informal benefits that encompass a few days of CPD out of the practice.