29 Oct
“If you are not willing to learn, no one can help you. If you are determined to learn, no one can stop you...” – motivational speaker Zig Ziglar.
The words “Can you hear me?” and the standard reply of “You’re on mute”, appear to be the way of starting any CPD, training or workshop these days.
All the CPD providers are gearing up for more online and remote teaching using learning management systems, live streaming, webinar platforms, and video conferencing such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.
Speakers and presenters are having to learn new online skills of audience participation and engagement – some faring better than others. Of course, personal protective equipment-appropriate practical courses are still available and we have had webinars as part of our CPD provision for years now, but the trend towards online learning has been forced to encompass the traditional face-to-face and practical learning that many of us enjoy – not just for the learning, but the social and informal benefits that encompass a few days of CPD out of the practice.
The reality is that online CPD can be very convenient for many people with reduced travel, accommodation and time away from family. However, online learning requires skills in time management, self-discipline, willpower, and strong motivation.
Whether you are enrolling in a 12-month certificate course, a CPD series over several weeks or months, attending individual webinars or joining a Mastermind learning group, here are some key study tips to help you learn, stay focused and stay motivated.