26 Jun
The company says work is underway to enable staff to take sleep breaks on night shifts at clinics where the provision has not already been reinstated.
Sleep breaks have been reinstated at dozens of clinics after a major out-of-hours care provider came under fire for banning the practice.
Vets Now officials say staff at half of its sites can now take naps during their breaks and work is being undertaken to enable workers at the remaining sites to do the same.
The new update follows a call for clarity on the issue from the BVA, which echoed earlier concerns about potential risks for both staff and patients.
Vets Now, which is part of IVC Evidensia, halted the practice of allowing sleep breaks in May on safety grounds, warning that breaches could lead to disciplinary action.
Although bosses insisted the move was necessary on safety grounds, scores of clinicians voiced their opposition in a collective grievance led by the British Veterinary Union (BVU).
Since then, a review has been undertaken which Vets Now said had enabled sleep breaks to be reinstated at 30 of its 60 practice sites.
A spokesperson added: “For the remaining 30 clinics, we are working to move all clinics to a return to sleep/nap on shift as soon as we are able.
“Each site has a personalised plan, and we are in the process of undertaking remedial works for each of them.
“We are keeping our teams informed and collaborating closely with all remaining locations.”
No timetables have been given for the work to be completed, although officials said sites which require specialist intervention are being prioritised.
The row had earlier prompted a call for clarity from the BVA, which argued that the availability of sleep breaks during a night shift was “important in tackling fatigue and ensuring the well-being of both staff and animals in their care”.
The association said it had received confirmation that the review was conducted by independent assessors and staff would be given weekly updates on progress.
A spokesperson added: “We expect all veterinary practices across the profession to ensure safety at all times.
“This includes fire safety but also prevention of fatigue through the ability to take appropriate breaks and naps on shifts.”