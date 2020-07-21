21 Jul 2020
The agritechnology venture builder, which works closely with world-renowned The Roslin Institute at The University of Edinburgh, invests in Singapore firm making animal feed and fertiliser from soldier flies.
Image © Brett_Hondow / Pixabay
Roslin Technologies has announced it is investing in a Singapore-based company’s business to farm black soldier flies to produce animal feed and fertiliser.
The firm, which works alongside The Roslin Institute at The University of Edinburgh, describes itself as an “agritech venture builder” and has a key aim of addressing the global challenge in food supplies.
It has announced it is investing in Protenga, based in Singapore, and as part of the investment a bespoke genetic nucleus facility will be built near its Midlothian headquarters. This will focus on “applying breeding technologies to develop improved insect lines together with Protenga for the global market”.
Growing insects uses less water, space, energy and time than growing other food sources, while Protenga’s production line also generates organic matter for fertiliser through a similar process to composting.
Roslin Technologies chief executive Glen Illing said: “This investment is the start of our journey into the insect protein and nutrition market. Protenga has the right technologies, capabilities and culture to succeed in providing new sustainable production and waste bioconversion practices using the black soldier fly.
“We are also excited about applying enhanced breeding technologies to develop improved insect lines from a new genetic nucleus facility to be built soon near Edinburgh.
“Protenga is at the cutting edge of sustainable protein production and is the next important building block in our portfolio of argitech ventures.”
Protenga said it was equally pleased about the collaboration. Protenga chief executive Leo Wein said: “We are very excited to partner with Roslin Technologies’ team to drive and scale up our insect production and bioconversion technologies together across our key markets.
“Production and bioconversion opportunities using the black soldier fly platform are enormous, and working with Roslin Technologies provides the perfect opportunity to expand our capabilities.”
The partnership has received investment from SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore.