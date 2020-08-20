20 Aug 2020
“The purpose of our clinical and customer service audit is to review our progress, and consider what else we can do to continue to advance the TPLO+ clinical and customer service” – Ross Allan, Roundhouse Referrals.
Roundhouse Referrals in Glasgow has published its 2020 tibial plateau-levelling osteotomy (TPLO) clinical outcome and customer satisfaction questionnaire results.
Ross Allan, RCVS advanced practitioner in small animal surgery and surgical lead at Roundhouse Referrals, said: “When we launched our TPLO+ service we loved the idea of changing the referral paradigm.”
Mr Allan added: “We wanted to broaden accessibility and champion openness.
“We have done this through integrating a number of innovative features into our service, such as our ‘fixed price’ pricing structure for many of our services, including TPLO+, and committing to publishing our annual clinical outcomes and client satisfaction questionnaire results.”
The 2020 results use a journal-published owner TPLO surgery questionnaire adapted to get additional feedback from owners on their satisfaction with the service. as well as their pet’s clinical outcomes.
This enabled Roundhouse Referrals to benchmark its most recent surgeries against 2019’s results, as well as previously published studies.
Clinical outcomes (2019 in parenthesis) were:
In terms of customer satisfaction (2019 in parenthesis):
Mr Allan added: “The 2019 results allowed us to consider what areas of TPLO+ could be improved and we did make some changes to our service as a result.
“The purpose of our clinical and customer service audit is to review our progress, and consider what else we can do to continue to advance the TPLO+ clinical and customer service.”