7 Nov
Adam Tjolle described his new role as a “huge privilege” ahead of discussions on how to strengthen the sector at next week’s London Vet Show.
A senior vet has been appointed as the first chair of a new general practice division at the University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies.
Officials say they are “hugely excited” by the appointment of Adam Tjolle to an initiative they say is the first of its kind.
The school, which has celebrated its bicentenary this year, said the development of a new division reflects the need for greater integration with the profession and increased support for both students and practices.
Prof Tjolle, who previously served as chief executive of the Inglis Vets group, is set to meet delegates at next week’s London Vet Show to discuss how both the sector, and stronger links between itself and academia, can be established.
He said: “The Dick Vet is established as an innovative centre of excellence, and it’s a huge privilege to help further its mission by educating and celebrating the joy and the genius of general veterinary practice.”
The vet school’s head, Lisa Boden, said: “It is important that we grow our relationship with general veterinary practice, and are future-focused in our approach. I am delighted to welcome Adam to our team.”
Dylan Clements, the university’s academic head of companion animal science, added: “We are hugely excited that Adam has joined the school in his new role. He brings a wealth of experience from, and a real passion for, general practice.”