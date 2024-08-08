8 Aug
A vet and academic has taken up a new role exploring a subject that he believes could transform the care for – and study of – animal health issues.
The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies has appointed Andrew Gardiner to what it says is a globally unique position as professor in veterinary medical humanities.
The discipline explores social science aspects of veterinary education and practice, including areas such as communication and emerging technology, as well as animals’ role in society and varying attitudes towards their care.
He aims to further integrate the subject into the school’s undergraduate programme to help prepare students for their future careers.
Prof Gardiner said: “Veterinary medical humanities has the potential to transform how we investigate and improve animal health.
“By learning about the connections between animals and humans, and how they are impacted by various societal influences – both past and present – students can be better prepared for their future careers working in veterinary practice.”
A veterinary historian, Prof Gardiner, who is also a former Edinburgh graduate, has already collaborated with academics from the University of Newcastle on an oral history project involving retired vets discussing their careers.
He is one of eight individuals who were recently promoted to professor at the school in recognition of their contribution to teaching, research and clinical activities.