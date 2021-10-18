18 Oct 2021
Laurels Veterinary Surgery has completed a £350,000 project that has added cat-friendly facilities, doubled the number of dog kennels and revamped the client waiting area.
A Runcorn veterinary practice has completed a £350,000 transformation to expand its clinical capacity and enhance its offering for cats.
Improvements to Laurels Veterinary Surgery, a branch of Willows Veterinary Group, include a new cattery, and cat-only waiting and consultation rooms.
The Victoria Road practice’s reception and waiting area has also been given a makeover, the operating theatre has been extended, consulting rooms revamped and a new x-ray machine installed.
The project took four months to complete and has been funded by VetPartners, which owns Willows Veterinary Group.
Laurels clinical director Amy Sutton said: “We have extended the clinical space to the first floor so we can utilise the whole building and this has given us lots of extra space. It has enabled us to create a new cat-friendly area upstairs, which is in a quiet environment and away from our canine patients.
“Downstairs we have increased the number of dog kennels from 6 to 12, giving us room to care for more inpatients.
“Refurbishing our theatre will allow us to perform more specialised surgeries, including orthopaedic procedures.”
While the building work was taking place, the practice relocated to temporary buildings in the car park.
Dr Sutton added: “It was very exciting to welcome clients and their pets back into our new and improved building, especially as it was the first time they could come into the practice since lockdown restrictions were eased.
“We’ve had lots of positive feedback from our clients who have said how nice the new building is. The project has also created a vibrant working environment for our veterinary team, and everyone is enjoying using the improved facilities and new equipment to deliver the best possible care to poorly pets.”
The Laurels employs 17 staff, including 5 vets, 6 veterinary nurses, 5 receptionists and an administrator.