4 Apr
The extended link-up is set to herald the development of a new veterinary medicine degree, the first to be offered in Singapore.
The RVC has signed a fresh memorandum of understanding with the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore to continue their teaching and research collaboration.
The agreement is expected to allow the development of a joint veterinary medicine degree, which officials say would be the first to be offered in Singapore.
The two institutions will also work together on topics including veterinary services, food chain safety and security, one health research and pandemic preparedness.
It is hoped the new partnership, which builds on the relationship that has been in place since 2016, will enhance research expertise.
RVC president and principal Stuart Reid said: “We are very pleased to be restating our commitment to joint ventures in veterinary science with our friends at NTU.
“The opportunities and need for international collaboration are greater than ever, and the exciting ambitions of our colleagues in Singapore provide real stimulus and momentum for investment.
“Recent world events, ranging from pandemic threats to food chain security, lay down challenges that are best addressed by collective effort.
“We are thrilled to be partners in this important initiative for Singapore and the region.”
Simon Redfern, dean of NTU Singapore’s College of Science, added: “I am delighted that this partnership between RVC and NTU is moving ahead with such strong support and involvement from both sides.
“The opportunities for increased research and education in the field of veterinary science within the Singapore context are clear.
“I think of Singapore’s ‘30 by 30’ ambition to build up the agri-food industry to produce 30% of Singapore’s nutritional needs domestically, by 2030. This, and the recognition of the importance of one health as an approach to secure a sustainable and healthy future, especially in Southeast Asia and the tropics, brings the relevance of our alliance front and centre.”