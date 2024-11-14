14 Nov
Twelve graduates from the RVC are among a cohort of 2024’s outstanding veterinary professionals to be honoured at a ceremony at London Vet Show this afternoon (14 November).
The 30 Under Thirty recognises practising vets and nurses, as well as people who have moved into non-clinical roles, and celebrates their achievements.
Organised by London Vet Show with gold sponsor Pioneer, the 30 were acknowledged in a ceremony in the Business Theatre.
Among those selected for 2024 is RVC BVetMed graduate Jack Conway, now a veterinary surgeon at Medivet, who is senior vice-president of the Association of Veterinary Students, and BVetMed RVC graduate Emmanuel Oloyede, a small animal veterinary surgeon who aspires to specialise in clinical animal behaviour.
Recipients from RVC’s class of 2023 vet graduates have also been honoured – Lauren Prisk, Chantelle Woodward-Iles and Lucy Wildblood, as well as veterinary nursing graduate Olivia Stofberg.
Other RVC graduates in this year’s 30 Under Thirty honour roll are Georgina Bryson (BSc 2022), Jemima de Courcy-Ireland (BVetMed 2021), Penelope Crocker (BVetMed 2020), Alexander Crow (BVetMed 2019), Georgina Barry (BVetMed 2018); and Jesle Varu (BSc Vet Nursing 2018).
On joining the roll of honour, Dr Conway said: “The 30 Under Thirty award recognises the work I have done over the past seven years, supporting and championing students as part of the Association of Veterinary Students and RVC Students’ Union.
“It shows the advancement of visibility for students within the veterinary sector and the progression of equity, safety, and transparency of extramural studies. I hope this award furthers the conversation about the future of the future members of the veterinary sphere.”
