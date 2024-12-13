13 Dec
Professor the Lord Kakkar will succeed Baroness Young in the new year, the college announced today.
A surgeon and academic has been confirmed as the new chair of the RVC’s council.
Professor the Lord Kakkar, who also chairs the King’s Fund and serves as Chancellor of the University of Lincoln, will succeed Baroness Young in the role in the new year.
He said: “The RVC is a truly outstanding institution, and it will be a privilege to meet and work alongside such a talented and dedicated team of staff and students.”
Lord Kakkar, who was made a Life Peer in 2010, is emeritus professor of surgery at University College London and president of the Thrombosis Research Institute.
He also chairs bodies including the Office for Strategic Coordination of Health Research and previously chaired the House of Lords Appointments Commission and Judicial Appointments Commission.
RVC principal Stuart Reid said: “Lord Kakkar’s experience is extensive and is matched by his passion for advancing knowledge through world-class research, providing high quality and groundbreaking clinical services and educating the future generations of vets, scientists and researchers.
“Lord Kakkar joins us at an exciting time for the institution and I know we will benefit from his exceptional knowledge and experience.
“He takes over from Baroness Young, who has led council with dedication and commitment over the past five years, for which we extend a heartfelt thank you.”
Baroness Young said it had been “such a honour” to chair the council, adding: “It has been a true highlight of my career and I will continue to champion the institution in the years to come.
“I know Lord Kakkar will be an excellent chair and have many insights and knowledge to share with the council and more widely at the RVC.”