2 May 2025
Stuart Reid will now remain in post until 2028 after an agreement was announced this afternoon.
RVC principal Stuart Reid.
The RVC has revealed that its president and principal is set to remain in his post, seven months after he had signalled his intention to leave the organisation.
Stuart Reid had been due to step down this summer to take up a new role in the US.
But a statement released this afternoon (2 May) announced he will remain at the college until the autumn of 2028 following agreement with its council.
Council chairperson Baroness Young of Old Scone said: “We are entering a period of significant change, both nationally and globally.
“Both the RVC Council and Stuart concluded that the stability offered by extending his leadership was in the best interests mutually and we are delighted that Stuart will be with us, building on his successful leadership both at the university and within the profession as we navigate this next phase.”
Prof Reid added: “Recognising a changing international landscape, my personal circumstances and the challenges facing higher education and the veterinary profession, I look forward to working with our exceptional staff, students and partners as we build on the RVC’s global reputation and commitment to advancing knowledge.”