10 Apr
College snatches pole position in veterinary science area for fourth year in a row.
The RVC has finished first in the global rankings for veterinary science for the fourth year in a row.
The Hertfordshire-based vet school is in the top position in the QS World University Rankings 2024, making it the fifth time it has earned the highest ranking.
QS analysed reputation and research of 5,000 institutions across 55 narrow subject areas and five broad subject areas, creating 19,100 ranked entries.
Finalised rankings assess academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per paper and H-Index, which quantifies the output and influence of scholarly output.
For the eighth straight year, the RVC maintained a perfect score of 100 for academic reputation, while strengthening its position in employer reputation and the other areas.
Stuart Reid, president and principal of the RVC, said: “We are delighted to receive news of the latest QS rankings and to know that, in a highly competitive sector, our reputation continues to be recognised internationally.
“Being ranked highly by one’s peers is humbling, and I am grateful for the efforts of all those who contributed to this outcome. It is particularly pleasing that our graduates and alumni are making such a positive impact with their employers in their chosen careers.’’
The RVC offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in veterinary medicine, veterinary nursing and biological sciences.
University of California, Davis was second in the latest rankings, with Cornell University third, Vetsuisse Faculty Bern and Zurich fourth and Utrecht University rounding off the top five.
Of other UK vet schools, according to the list The University of Edinburgh placed 9th, the University of Liverpool equal 11th and the University of Cambridge 15th.