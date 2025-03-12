12 Mar 2025
The college’s principal said the accolade was “a privilege we do not take for granted”.
It is the fifth year in a row RVC students have been at the top-ranked vet school.
The RVC has topped the global rankings for institutions delivering veterinary science programmes for the fifth successive year.
The college is first in the QS World University Subject Rankings for 2025, released today (12 March) – the sixth time it has achieved the accolade overall.
The Hertfordshire-based institution recorded an overall score of 97.8, achieving 100 for academic reputation and 91.7 for employer reputation.
College principal Stuart Reid said: “We are dedicated to maintaining the teaching, learning and research that takes place at the RVC.
“I am delighted that the effort from all our staff and students has once again led to a great outcome in the QS rankings; it is a privilege we do not take for granted.”
The top three institutions in the veterinary science rankings remain unchanged from 2024, with the University of California, Davis, in second position and Cornell University, New York state, in third.
Six other UK vet schools also feature in the 2025 rankings, with the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies climbing four places to fifth.
The universities of Liverpool and Cambridge remain 11th and 15th respectively, with the University of Glasgow 22nd, the University of Bristol 30th and the University of Nottingham in 47th position.
Two other Veterinary Schools Council member institutions – Utrecht University and University College Dublin – were ranked eighth and 33rd, respectively.
More than 5,200 institutions were analysed across more than 50 subject areas in the new ratings.