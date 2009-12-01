Vets always assume they can discount and charge what they want and no one will be any the wiser – or even care. However, the first time you start to give them a breakdown of what they are invoicing on a monthly basis, how much discounting they’ve done in the previous few weeks, and how their results compare to the targets you would like them to achieve or the results of other vets, then 99 per cent of the time, they are likely to fold and give in to your will. This will then help you to drive clinical excellence and change, because you can stipulate that certain procedures must always use certain consumables and drugs, or that x-rays must always be done in a set way. You can explain it is important because, at the end of the day, everyone is then invoicing consistently and should, therefore, hit the targets more easily.